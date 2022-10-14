7 teachers suspended for impersonating biometric attendance

To inculcate the work culture besides ensuring the punctuality of teaching officials in the government institutions, the CEO paid a surprise visit to various institutions of Zone Kishtwar including Government Primary School Mir Mohalla Malipeth, Government Middle School Malipeth, Government Upper Primary School Wasser Kund, Government Middle School Bagwan Mohalla, Government Middle School Semna, Government Middle School Sarkoot, and Government Middle School Boys Sarkoot.

During the inspection seven officials including teachers and masters Ruksana Imtiyaz Hussian, Tanveer Hussain, Syed Saffer, Zia-ul-Haq, Tehseena Banoo, and Rubina Tabassum were found involved in the impersonation of the Biometric Attendance System (offline).