70 major schemes being completed in Doda district by August

Doda: Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, as the Chairman District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) under Jal Jeevan Mission, reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) a meeting of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) held in his office chamber, here today.

The JSD Engineers were asked to complete at least 31 JJM projects taken up in different parts of the district by 31 July and submit the list of the same to his office by tomorrow.

The meeting was informed that the JSD has set a target of completing 70 projects (physically and financially) by August 2023.

The Chairman DWSM asked the department to reorient the DPRs wherever required as per the guidelines to ensure all the households get safe tap water as early as possible. He directed the JSD functionaries to use administrative charges from the overall allocation for speedy restoration, emergency use and meeting other logistics where ever required.

Officers of JSD, Forest department and Revenue Department were instructed to work in synergy for the completion of all the allotted water supply schemes and providing tapped water to all households as envisaged in the scheme.

The DC was informed that 185 Projects at an estimated cost of Rs 748.31 crore have been tendered in the district to provide safe drinking water through tap connections to 44700 households.