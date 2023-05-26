700 ICDS frontline workers trained in Ramban

ICDS (Poshan) Ramban has dedicated the month of May 2023 as capacity Building month for ICDS field functionaries of Ramban district to build their capacity for outcome oriented implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan schemes in Ramban.

Speaking at the inaugural function of training session, PO ICDS Ramban Jahangir Hashmi, mentioned about the significance of online tools and applications such as Poshan tracker; for effective implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan scheme and thereby catering to the nutritional needs of Children and lactating women of Ramban District.