700 ICDS frontline workers trained in Ramban

Ramban, May 26: In continuation to its ongoing initiative of Capacity building of Angwadi Workers and Supervisors, ICDS Ramban on Friday organised a day long Training Programme on Poshan Tracker Application at Banihal for over 200 Anganwadi Workers and Supervisors from Ramsoo and Banihal ICDS Projects.
ICDS (Poshan) Ramban has dedicated the month of May 2023 as capacity Building month for ICDS field functionaries of Ramban district to build their capacity for outcome oriented implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan schemes in Ramban.
Speaking at the inaugural function of training session, PO ICDS Ramban Jahangir Hashmi, mentioned about the significance of online tools and applications such as Poshan tracker; for effective implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan scheme and thereby catering to the nutritional needs of Children and lactating women of Ramban District.
He said that under the overall leadership of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, the ICDS Ramban has been successful to enhance the Aadhaar seeding of ICDS beneficiaries from 9% to 96% in a time span of 8 months thereby ensuring the transparent implementation mechanism of Poshan Abhiyan Schemes in Ramban District.