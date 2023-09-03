71 kg banned MFP seized at Banihal

A team of forest and FPF officials headed by Sajjad Hussain, Range Officer Banihal and Mushtaq Ahmed, Forester Sarbagni Block conducted a raid in forest compartment number 11 and seized banned MFP Kuth in six gunny bags, an official press release said.All seized MFP was brought to Range office Banihal for further investigation and a Damage Case No. 03/2023-24 was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Forest Act, 1927. A hunt has been launched to nab the culprits. The whole operation was carried under the supervision of DFO Ramban Dr Rajan Singh.