787 bovine animals rescued in Ramban, 57 FIRs registered in last few days

Police sources said during the past few days while acting on the specific inputs of transportation of bovine animals, police parties of Police Station Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Banihal, Dharamkund, and Gool intercepted some vehicles carrying bovine animals towards Srinagar without obtaining any valid permission from competent authorities.

They said it was found that 787 bovine animals were loaded in the vehicles with an utmost cruelty and without any arrangements of food and water. They said all the 787 bovine animals were rescued.