787 bovine animals rescued in Ramban, 57 FIRs registered in last few days

Ramban, June 16: In a major crackdown on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Ramban police rescued 787 bovine animals illegally being transported towards Kashmir during the last few days.
Police sources said during the past few days while acting on the specific inputs of transportation of bovine animals, police parties of Police Station Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Banihal, Dharamkund, and Gool intercepted some vehicles carrying bovine animals towards Srinagar without obtaining any valid permission from competent authorities.
They said it was found that 787 bovine animals were loaded in the vehicles with an utmost cruelty and without any arrangements of food and water. They said all the 787 bovine animals were rescued.
Police said in this regard 57 cases were registered at six Police Stations. They said 17 cases were registered at Batote, 13 at Chanderkote, 10 at Ramban, 14 at Banihal, one at Dharamkund and two cases at Police Station Gool under Sections 188 IPC, and 11, PC Act were registered.
The bovine animals were rescued under the supervision of SSP, Mohita Sharma under Operation “Kamdehenu”.