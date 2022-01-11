8 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, Jan 11: Eight persons of a family were injured in an accident near Rehan village on the Rajouri-Kotranka road on Tuesday.
Police said that the accident occurred when a vehicle plying on Rajouri-Kotranka road skidded off the road and fell in roadside fields.
“The injured were shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital (GMC&H) Rajouri where they are being treated,” Police said.
The injured have been identified as Muhammad Mushtaq, 37, his wife Anam Riaz 32, and their two children Wazhool Qamar, 9, and Hadeeb Qamar, 5, Rameez Khan, 35, his wife Nanzum Kouser, 30, and their two sons Muhammad Rehan, 8, and Muhammad Husnain, 4, all residents of Jaglanu village of Kotranka.