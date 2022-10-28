8 passengers injured in road mishap in Ramban

Police said a Tempo Traveler bearing registration number JK12-4075 on its way to Banihal from Ramban collided with a truck bearing registration number JK22B-8973 coming from the opposite direction near Ramsu. This resulted in injuries to eight persons who were rushed to PHC Ramsu where after providing medical aid all the injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.

Police identified the eight injured persons as Shakeel Ahmed son of Abdul Rehman resident of Maligam Pogal, Mudasir Ahmed son of Mohammad Ashraf Shohil resident of Neel, Nazir Ahmed son of Avdul Qayoom resident of Chambalwass, Rayees Ahmed son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Maligam Pogal, Farooq Ahmed 22 son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Chambalwass, Waseem Ahmed son of Bashir Ahmed resident of Pogal , Naseer Ahmed son of Mohammad Abdullh Sheikh resident of Chareel Banihal , Rayees Ahmed 22 son of Mohammad Iqbal resident of Maligam Pogal, and Zubir Ahmed son of Mohammad Shafi resident of Runigam Ramsu.