84 cases of  bovine smuggling registered in Ramban in last few days

Police sources said on the specific inputs regarding the transportation of bovine animals police parties of Police Stations Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, Dharamkund, and Gool intercepted 79 vehicles and some persons taking bovines on foot from Jammu towards Srinagar.