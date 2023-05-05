84 cases of  bovine smuggling registered in Ramban in last few days

Ramban, May 5: Ramban Police claimed to have rescued 2692 bovine animals illegally that were being transported to Kashmir on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway passing through Ramban district during the last few days.
Police said 79 vehicles involved in the transportation of bovine animals were seized and 84 cases were registered at seven police stations of Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, Dharamkund, and Gool.
Police sources said on the specific inputs regarding the transportation of bovine animals police parties of Police Stations Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal, Dharamkund, and Gool intercepted 79 vehicles and some persons taking bovines on foot from Jammu towards Srinagar.
They said after checking these vehicles, it was found that 2692 bovine animals were loaded in the vehicles with utmost cruelty and without any arrangements of food and water. They further said these bovine animals were being transported to the Valley in contravention of the permission of the competent authority.
They said all the 2692 bovine animals were rescued. Police have registered seventeen cases at Batote, twelve at Chanderkote, thirty-four at Ramban, 2 at Ramsu, 1 at Dhramkund, 4 at Gool, and 14 cases in Banihal Police stations under sections 188, IPC, and 3 Prevention of cruelty act for further investigations.