9 injured in roof collapse in Udhampur

Ramban, May 14: Nine members of a family sustained injuries after a roof of a newly constructed Kacha house collapsed in Latti tehsil of Udhampur district.
Official sources said a supporting pillar erected beneath the roof of an under-construction house suddenly broke down due to which the roof of the house fell on them in Matlowa, village of Latti tehsil.
Nine persons sustained injuries and they were rushed to PHC Latti by the locals where after providing medical aid two seriously injured were referred to District Hospital Udhampur for specialized treatment.