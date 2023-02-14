9 rent assessment cases of different departments approved in Ramban

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Gias-ul-Haq; GM DIC, Ravinder Anand; Dy. SP, Waqar Bhat; Executive Engineer, PWD(R&B) Abhishek Gupta; CEO Dev Anand and officers of CRPF and concerned departments besides owners of buildings. The Committee discussed the fixation of rent of various structures in which various government offices are functioning across the district. The rent cases pertaining to Police, Army, CRPF, Health, ISM, KVIB, Education and other departments were approved by the Committee. As many as 10 rent assessment cases were put up for discussion, out of which 9 cases were approved by the committee in the presence of building owners and representatives of respective departments, while 1 case was deferred for the discussion.