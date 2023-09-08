Absconder apprehended by Ramban Police

Ramban, Sep 8: An absconder wanted in a case registered at Police Station Ramban four years back has been arrested by a police team of Police Station Ramban on Friday.
Police sources said a case FIR No. 162/2018 under sections 420/323/504/506 RPC was registered at Police Station Ramban against Mohammad Yousaf Lohar resident of Sarbagni tehsil Ramsu.
The accused had absconded and evaded his arrest for a long time with a motive to avoid the legal proceedings. A General Warrant of arrest bearing No 394/M/Rbn datted 25-10-2019 against Gulam Rasool was issued by JMIC Ramban.
The accused person was arrested by the Police team of Police Station Ramban headed by Insp Neem Ul-Haq Mattoo under the supervision of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma.