Absconder arrested after 10 years in Kishtwar

Police sources said District Police Kishtwar started a special drive to arrest the absconders and accordingly Jaffer Husain was arrested who according to police was evading arrest from the last 10 years.

They said SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal had constituted special teams to arrest 90 absconders in Kishtwar involved in various criminal cases. He has directed to initiate proceedings to get them declared as proclaimed offenders under sections 82/83 CrPC.