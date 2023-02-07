Absconder arrested after 10 years in Kishtwar

Ramban, Feb 7: Police today arrested a man, who was evading arrest from the last 10 years in Kishtwar.
Police sources said District Police Kishtwar started a special drive to arrest the absconders and accordingly Jaffer Husain was arrested who according to police was evading arrest from the last 10 years.
They said SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal had constituted special teams to arrest 90 absconders in Kishtwar involved in various criminal cases. He has directed to initiate proceedings to get them declared as proclaimed offenders under sections 82/83 CrPC.
Following the directions, a Police team led by SHO Police Station Kishtwar Inspector Abid Bukhari arrested one absconder Jaffer Hussain son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh resident of Sangrambata Kishtwar. He was wanted in case FIR No. 160 of 2013 under sections 436/452/336/353/435/332/427147/148/149/124-A, RPC stands registered at Police Station Kishtwar. They said Jaffar was produced before a local court in Kishtwar.
On the direction of the Court the absconder was lodged at district jail Kishtwar on Tuesday. SSP Kishtwar warned all absconders who were evading their arrest to appear before police or court where from the warrant has been issued otherwise their property shall also be attached.