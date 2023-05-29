Absconder arrested by Ramban Police

Ramban, May 29: The Ramban Police arrested an absconder who was evading his arrest for the last one and a half year from the clutches of law.
Police sources said absconder Yog Raj Singh resident of Balihote, Mohra Sandrote, Ramban was booked in case FIR No143 of 2021 under sections 451/323/325/506 at Police Station Ramban and was evading his arrest since then.
They said SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma constituted a special police team headed by Inspector Anil Chowdary and finally arrested the accused person from the upper reaches of Ramban. He will be produced before the court for judicial determination.