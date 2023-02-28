Chenab Valley

Absconder booked under NDPS Act arrested in Jammu

Absconder booked under NDPS Act arrested in Jammu
GK Photo
M M PARVAIZ

Ramban, Feb 28: Ramban police arrested an absconder booked in an NDPS Act case registered at Police Station Banihal.

On the directions of Superintendent of Police Ramban, Mohita Sharma a special police team led by SHO, Police Station Banihal Mohammad Afzal Wani was constituted to arrest the absconder.

The police team after conducting a series of raids arrested Mohammad Waheed son of Abdul Qayoom resident of Darhal Rajouri, from Jammu.

Police said he was booked in case FIR No. 115 of 2022 under sections 8/15/29 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Banihal.

He will be produced before the court for a judicial determination on Wednesday.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com