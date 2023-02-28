Absconder booked under NDPS Act arrested in Jammu

Ramban, Feb 28: Ramban police arrested an absconder booked in an NDPS Act case registered at Police Station Banihal.
On the directions of Superintendent of Police Ramban, Mohita Sharma a special police team led by SHO, Police Station Banihal Mohammad Afzal Wani was constituted to arrest the absconder.
The police team after conducting a series of raids arrested Mohammad Waheed son of Abdul Qayoom resident of Darhal Rajouri, from Jammu.
Police said he was booked in case FIR No. 115 of 2022 under sections 8/15/29 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Banihal.
He will be produced before the court for a judicial determination on Wednesday.