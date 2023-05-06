Absenteeism of govt employees, lack of amenities mar Marwah, Warwan areas of Kishtwar

On visiting PHC Afti in Warwan only one doctor from Sangam Bijbehara out of four was found present. The locals said no blood test, EG, USG, and X-ray facility is available for patients in any of the medical facilities across the subdivision Marwah- Warwan for more than 50,000 people. Villagers said that the employees of the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry department, and the Jal Shakti department rarely visit the Warwan region. They said only the tehsildar, SHO , ZEO and forest officials remain present at Warwan Tehsil headquarters from employees of about three dozen departments.

A number of women at Margi , Inshan, Mangil and Afti villages of Warwan said that there is a severe shortage of drinking water in these areas despite the existence of a number of water resources and springs. They said that the people are forced to drink dirty water from nearby nullahs. They said that the engineers and other employees of the Jal Shakti department have not been in the area for many years and the entire system of the Jal Shakti department is handled by daily wagers.

When contacted, Director RDD Jammu Mohmmad Mumtaz Ali said that some BDOs have been transferred and new ones posted. He said he will check and initiate an inquiry into “why no BDO has visited Warwan since October last.”