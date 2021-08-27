ABVP activists protest in Ramban, block highway

Ramban, Aug 27: Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in the scorching heat at various places on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway since Friday morning as activists of ABVP staged a protest demonstration and sat on a dharna at T-Chowk Ramban.
Half a dozen sheep and goats loaded in a truck for Kashmir died of scorching heat on the highway in Ramban town.
The protestors are demanding release of ABVP activists arrested on Thursday for opposing the construction of an oxygen generation plant in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School located in Ramban town.
The ABVP activists are demanding suspension of SHO Police Station Ramban for allegedly beating them.