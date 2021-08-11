ACB raids Jal Shakti Deptt Ramban

The raid started at 11:30 am and continued till 9:30 pm.

Official sources said that a team of ACB led by two officers conducted a raid in the office of Executive Engineer Hydraulic Division PHE (now Jal Shakti) at district administrative complex Maita.

After interacting with officers and officials and other staff posted in the office, the ACB team scrutinised official records of various projects completed recently and in the past for several hours.

They also scrutinised the detailed project reports of various water supply schemes.

The sources said that they seized records of allotments and payments of various schemes and works done.

Sources in the department said that the ACB team was busy photo copying records of allotments and payments of 38 water supply schemes and projects.