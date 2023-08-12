Achievements under agro-sectors reviewed in Doda

Doda: Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan Saturday chaired a meeting to assess the progress made in the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Department Program (HADP) by the Agriculture and allied departments.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ultimate aim of the programme was to double productivity and surpass the pre-established targets. The meeting held at the mini meeting hall was attended by key functionaries of stakeholder departments and presented a thorough overview of the progress made within their respective fields.

Key departments such as Fisheries, Agriculture, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry, and Sheep Husbandry were the focal points of discussion.