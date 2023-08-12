Achievements under agro-sectors reviewed in Doda

Doda: Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan Saturday chaired a meeting to assess the progress made in the implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Department Program (HADP) by the Agriculture and allied departments.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the ultimate aim of the programme was to double productivity and surpass the pre-established targets. The meeting held at the mini meeting hall was attended by key functionaries of stakeholder departments and presented a thorough overview of the progress made within their respective fields.
Key departments such as Fisheries, Agriculture, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry, and Sheep Husbandry were the focal points of discussion.
The district heads provided a detailed insight into the agro welfare schemes, elucidating the advantages they offer while identifying the hurdles that have impeded their smooth establishment.
The meeting also discussed 10 cases pertaining to Agriculture Department schemes and 11 cases of the Fisheries Department and the same were approved after thorough examination.
The DC emphasised the urgent need for better execution and implementation of these initiatives in the district. He directed the officers to adhere to their respective work domains and strive to achieve the set targets within the stipulated time frame.