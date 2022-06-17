Additional deployment of security forces in Bhaderwah as curfew enters 9th day

The curfew in Bhaderwah town was imposed on June 9 following communal tension in the wake of protests over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and some social posts by local right wing activists in her support.

The curfew was relaxed twice for a total of five hours in the town - from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm - Thursday last week and this period passed off peacefully without any untoward incident, police said.



Today, the curfew was reimposed without any relaxation in the town to ward off any trouble after the Friday prayers, an official said.



"A decision to relax the curfew will be taken later in the day after the peaceful culmination of the Friday prayers," the official said, adding additional forces were deployed outside mosques across Doda district as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.