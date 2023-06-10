Adivasi Tribal Writers’ conference begins in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 10: With an aim to protect authentic tribal literature and to encourage young Adivasi writers to come forward to showcase their unique culture with their writings, a maiden All India Adivasi Indigenous Tribal writers’ conference began at Bhaderwah today.
The conference in which 37 Adivasi writers, poets and cultural experts of different tribes from across the country are participating is being held at Lal-Ded Auditorium of Bhaderwah Campus. A joint venture of ‘Jharkhandi Bhasha Sahitya Sanskriti Akhara’ and ‘Anjuman-e-Taraqqi Gojri Adab’, the conference was inaugurated by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with ADC Dilmir Chowdhary and SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma.
The representatives from different tribes participating in the workshop include that of Santhali, Gondi, Ho, Bhundhari, Koya, Banjara,Kharia, Kudhuk, Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gaddi and Munda from different states and union territories including Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Chatissgarh, Telengana, Rajisthan, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, J&K and Andhra Pradesh.
Vandana Tete coordinator of the workshop said that all the tribes of northern, central and Eastern India share basic similarities and aim of organising the workshop is to bring all the tribals under one umbrella and to share their culture and problems they are facing to preserve their unique identity. On the occasion, DC Doda also released three books written by Adivasi writers.