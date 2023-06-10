Adivasi Tribal Writers’ conference begins in Bhaderwah

The conference in which 37 Adivasi writers, poets and cultural experts of different tribes from across the country are participating is being held at Lal-Ded Auditorium of Bhaderwah Campus. A joint venture of ‘Jharkhandi Bhasha Sahitya Sanskriti Akhara’ and ‘Anjuman-e-Taraqqi Gojri Adab’, the conference was inaugurated by DC Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan along with ADC Dilmir Chowdhary and SP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma.

The representatives from different tribes participating in the workshop include that of Santhali, Gondi, Ho, Bhundhari, Koya, Banjara,Kharia, Kudhuk, Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gaddi and Munda from different states and union territories including Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Chatissgarh, Telengana, Rajisthan, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, J&K and Andhra Pradesh.