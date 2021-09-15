Advisor Khan conducts on spot review of transit accommodation

Ramban, Sep 15: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today visited Ramban to review progress on construction work of Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote being constructed by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board and to take stock of the holding points created by the District Administration alongside National Highway to facilitate people in emergency especially during the winter season.
Chairperson District Development Council Shamshad Shan, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussrat Islam, SSP, P.D Nitya, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal, Superintendent Engineer, JPDCL, Circle Batote, Asger Hussain, Executive Engineers and various other senior officers also present on the occasion.
While reviewing the arrangements of water supply, power supply, security and parking arrangements at Yatri Niwas, the Advisor directed all concerned departments to complete the work within prescribed timelines besides ensuring quality of work.