Affixing stickers on ambulances ordered in Ramban

Ramban: The District Magistrate ordered affixing stickers on ambulances for hassle-free access while catering to medical emergencies on National Highway-44 and other roads, on Wednesday.

In this connection, an order issued by District Magistrate, Mussarat Islam stated that to ensure hassle-free access while catering to medical emergencies, it is hereby ordered that "all ambulances of District Hospital Ramban, Sub District Hospital Banihal, and other CHCs/sub-centers of various Medical Blocks of Ramban District shall be affixed with prominent stickers, duly signed by an authorized signatory, on the sides of windshields/ front windows so that they are visible while plying on National Highway-44, BRO and other important roads."

The orders shall also apply to "Critical Care/ Drawback Ambulances operating in Ramban District under Helpline Nos. 108 & 102."

Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Medical Superintendent, DH Ramban, and Block Medical Officers shall implement the "above orders in letter and spirit with immediate effect."