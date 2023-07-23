Agriculture Deptt organises awareness drive in Doda

Doda: The department of agriculture production and farmers welfare Doda on Sunday organised a comprehensive awareness drive in the Malan Dessa area of Tehsil Bhagwah.

The event, held under the guidance of the district administration Doda and supervised by Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Anil Gupta aimed to educate farmers about different government schemes crucial for their prosperity. The farmers were enlightened about the PM KISAN scheme, which provides direct financial assistance to eligible farmers, besides benefits of obtaining Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for easy access to credit facilities and the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) to foster sustainable farming practices.

With main focus on farmer welfare and rural development, the awareness drive provided a vital platform for educating farmers about flagship schemes and programs.