AHD Kishtwar organises awareness camp

Kishtwar, July 23: A mega awareness camp was organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry Kishtwar at far-flung village Cherjee Dool of Nagseni Block.
Public Representatives of the area and around 100 farmers including female farmers participated in this camp.
Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Dr. Sanjay Kumar Sen was the main campaigner of the event accompanied by Staff of CAHO office along with the staff of the concerned Veterinary Centers and A-HELP (Pashu Sakhis)
The public was educated about the ongoing HADP and the flagship schemes of the Department like IDDS, IPDP etc.
The educated unemployed youths were urged to come forward and take benefits of these schemes to generate livelihood for themselves and others too.
The local public was informed about the availability of frozen semen and sex sorted frozen semen technology in the nearby veterinary centers.