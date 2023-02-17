ALC Ramban releases Rs. 11.59 lakh injury compensation in favour 2 construction workers

Ramban, Feb 17: The Labour Department Ramban today provided Rs. 11.59 lakh to two construction workers as injury compensation.
Ganesh Singh, working with Patel Engineering Company, has been awarded Rs. 10.59 Lakh, while Shabir Ahmed working with a local Contractor got Rs. 1 lakh compensation benefit under the scheme of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB).
Handing over the cheque to the beneficiaries, the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Dr Sushant Mahajan, emphasized the importance of providing adequate support and guidance to workers working in the construction sector.