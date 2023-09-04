Allotment of 5 marla land to landless PMAY-G beneficiaries reviewed in Ramban

Ramban, Sep 4: Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam today chaired a meeting to discuss allotment of 5 marla land to the landless beneficiaries for construction of houses under PMAY-G.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Gias-Ul-Haq, SDMs, Tehsildars and other concerned officers attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the ACD informed that a total 181 cases are on the waiting list which include 94 in Ramban block and 87 in Batote block.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner directed for thorough verification of credentials of the beneficiaries as per the guidelines issued by the government, including possession of domicile certificates.
It was further informed that as per the guidelines, five Marlas of state land will be allotted to landless PMAY (G) beneficiaries under the waiting list prepared by the Rural Development Department.