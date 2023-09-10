Alpine meadows of Bhaderwah emerge as favourite picnic destination

The fresh flowing water bodies, lush green vast grasslands surrounded with tall fur trees have attracted not only domestic and overseas visitors but also student fraternity in a big way, thereby making Jaie Valley the most visited destination of Jammu region for school picnic during this summer.

According to official figures issued by ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary, a staggering 385 schools, colleges and educational institutions have come to Jaie Valley for picnic from May 1 to Sep 9.

“Till May Guldanda meadow and Chattergalla pass on Bhaderwah-Pathankot remained the darling of visitors due to snow, but after snow melted away, the attractions of visitors shifted towards Jaie Ghati,” said Dilmir Chowdhary.