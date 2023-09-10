Alpine meadows of Bhaderwah emerge as favourite picnic destination

Bhaderwah, Sep 10: The flow of tourists, now coupled with scores of students visiting to the alpine grasslands almost everyday especially to the lush green Jaie Valley of Bhaderwah have made this high altitude meadow favourite picnic destination of Chenab region.
The fresh flowing water bodies, lush green vast grasslands surrounded with tall fur trees have attracted not only domestic and overseas visitors but also student fraternity in a big way, thereby making Jaie Valley the most visited destination of Jammu region for school picnic during this summer.
According to official figures issued by ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary, a staggering 385 schools, colleges and educational institutions have come to Jaie Valley for picnic from May 1 to Sep 9.
“Till May Guldanda meadow and Chattergalla pass on Bhaderwah-Pathankot remained the darling of visitors due to snow, but after snow melted away, the attractions of visitors shifted towards Jaie Ghati,” said Dilmir Chowdhary.
“This year Jaie received record number of footfall of visitors especially students. In addition to 300,000 tourists,120,000 students also visited Jaie till Sep 9. This surely is a record,” ADC added.
The massive footfall of visitors especially that from schools has turned the fortunes of locals especially tribal Gujjar population who traditionally reside in these grasslands during summer with their cattle.
Lumberdar tribal population Jaie, Mohd Hussain Chechi said, “ This is not less than a magic that first time in my life we are selling our produce (milk, and milk products) in our meadows itself that too at a very good price and without incurring extra cost of transportation to carry it to the towns.”
“We are earning extra bucks as nearly 30 Gujjar youth provide pony ride to the visitors beside several others have opened small makeshift shops, eateries and tent house accommodation in these meadows,” Chechi added.
Students and their teachers also seem to be in awe of the beauty of the high altitude meadows of Bhaderwah and wanted to revisit in near future.
“Here we get a complete package in the form of gushing water bodies, lush green vast meadows, tall coniferous trees, horse ride, pure organic food and pleasent cool weather,” said Shivali Parihar (27), a school teacher from Khellani.
“This place has completely smitten me with it’s beauty. This time, I’m here with my students for school picnic but will return soon with my family here,” Shivali added.
“This is the best picnic stop of Chenab region and easily accessible as well,” said Khadeeja (13), a student from Doda.
Jaie Ghati is located at a height of 7850 feet above sea level and is just 30 KM from Bhaderwah town.