Amarnath Yatra | Advisor Bhatnagar visits Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote, reviews arrangements

The Advisor was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam; SSP, Mohita Sharma and other senior officers of different departments.

Taking first hand appraisal of status of work on the Yatri Niwas, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that all the required facilities should be established at the Niwas for the ease of yatris besides required number of public conveniences for males and females as well as physically challenged persons should be built at Niwas. He directed the officers to maintain the environs of Niwas also besides maximum number of drinking water purifier points should be established at various locations around the yatra Niwas. The Advisor also discussed the joint mechanism and planning evolved by administration to operationalize the Yatri Niwas during SANJY 2022.