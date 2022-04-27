Amarnath Yatra | Advisor Bhatnagar visits Yatri Niwas at Chanderkote, reviews arrangements

Ramban, Apr 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesady visited Ramban and inspected the pace of work on Yatri Niwas being constructed by the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board at Chanderkote here.
The Advisor was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam; SSP, Mohita Sharma and other senior officers of different departments.
Taking first hand appraisal of status of work on the Yatri Niwas, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the officers that all the required facilities should be established at the Niwas for the ease of yatris besides required number of public conveniences for males and females as well as physically challenged persons should be built at Niwas. He directed the officers to maintain the environs of Niwas also besides maximum number of drinking water purifier points should be established at various locations around the yatra Niwas. The Advisor also discussed the joint mechanism and planning evolved by administration to operationalize the Yatri Niwas during SANJY 2022.
While taking the stock of progress on National Projects being executed by the different agencies in the district including National Highway four laning and USBRL project from the DC, the Advisor discussed various issues pertaining to designing and execution of new alignment project of four laning between Nashri to Banihal stretch with the officers. He directed them to maintain coordination and synergy with each other so that all the issues are resolved timely and the project is completed well within the timelines.
Taking a security-related issues in the district, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the district administration to formulate fool proof security plan for smooth and peaceful stay and traveling plan for the Shri Amar Nath Ji Yatra (SANJY) on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway.
The Advisor emphasized for increasing coordination and communication among the forces to keep prepared for quick response to the requirements for the security and assistance of yatris.
The Advisor also reviewed the status of power supply in the district and directed the officers to maintain a proper schedule of electricity in the district.
Earlier, the DC briefed the Advisor about the status of ongoing major projects and progress made by the different departments including Jal Jeeven Mission, Health, Education, Animal Husbandry, Technical Education, PWD and PMGSY under different schemes and projects of their respective departments.