Amarnath Yatra | Registration for service providers in progress at Reasi

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Assistant Labour Commissioner (ALC) Reasi said that the registration process was on from last week after the department invited the service providers who are domiciles of district Reasi like pony wallas, pithu wallas and palki walaas.

The ALC further informed that the registration counter for online registration has been established in the ALC office. “Interested persons are requested to visit the ALC office for registration on all working days between 10:00 am to 4:30 pm along with the relevant documents including, Police verification report from concerned Police station, Fitness certificate of Animals (Horse, Mule etc) from concerned Veterinary doctors, Aadhar card, 16 Digit Bank account number, E-Shram card and 3 passport size photographs” the ALC said.