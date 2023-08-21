Annual Gurmat Samagam organised in Batote

Ramban, Aug 20: The 64th annual Gurmat Samagam was organised at Sant Bhai Rocha Singhpora in Batote, on Sunday.
The annual Gurmat Samagam was organised under the aegis of Mahant Manjit Singh-Head Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch at Yadgar Gurdwara Sant Bhai Mela Singh in Batote.
On the occasion, Bhajan-Keertan was sung by the Ragi Jathas of Jammu and Amritsar.
Several prominent Sikhs also delivered their Kathaas(sermons).
After the Guru Granth Sahib Paath and Ardaas Langar were served to the devotees.
Starting on July 7, a series of 150 Akhand Paath also concluded on Sunday.
On the occasion, a Medical Camp under the Ayushman Bharat was also organised at Gurdwara under the supervision of BMO, Batote, Dy .CMO, Ramban, Dr Gurmit Kour wherein free screening for Communicable Diseases was done and free medicines besides free spectacles were also given to the needy under the National Programme for Blindness and Visual Impairment.
According to Dr Kour, on Sunday out of the total 150 persons screened 50 were diagnosed hypertensive and 38 diabetics out of which 2 ladies were critical and were given free injections and medicines.