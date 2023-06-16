Anti-drug campaign gains momentum in Ramban

Ramban, June 16: The stakeholder departments are organizing a series of awareness programmes under Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan in District Ramban to sensitize the people at all levels about the challenges posed by the Drug menace.
District Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with District Information Centre, and Sports department on Friday organized an awareness camp here in the District Police Lines.
The aim of the programme was to spread awareness about the disastrous consequences of drug abuse amongst the people in general and youth in particular.
A pledge to make the district free of drugs was also administered to all the participants by the District Social Welfare Officer, Rahul Gupta. Speaking on the occasion, the DSWO said it is responsibility of all individuals to educate the youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse and provide them with access to the necessary resources to combat this issue.
He further said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is an important campaign that aims to address the issue of substance abuse and create a drug-free India.
“Government has taken a slew of measures to fight this menace but the cooperation of society is a must to curb the menace,” he added.
The DSWO highlighted the importance and positive effects of awareness campaigns on youths. He appealed to the school authorities to regularly conduct such campaigns, and ensure that a lecture on substance use would be a regular feature of morning assembly.
He informed that the District Administration Ramban has organized a series of awareness rallies and pledge ceremonies to promote the Anti- Drug Campaign under the aegis of Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam.
To spread awareness among the masses, the District Information Centre Ramban has launched a special drive on social media by circulating the awareness messages through infographics and audio video means.