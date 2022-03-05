Arms, ammunition recovered in Kishtwar

Jammu, Mar 5: Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint search operation in Kishtwar district.
A police spokesperson said, “Acting on specific information, at around 1810 hours on March 4, the personnel of SOG Kishtwar, 26 RR and 52 Battalion of CRPF launched a joint search operation at Lower Bunjwar in Kishtwar district.”
During searches, he said, two Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs), one AK-47 magazine, 48 rounds of INSAS, 10 AK-47 rounds, 38 rounds of 9 mm, two rounds of Chinese pistol, one empty round Pika belt and one knife were recovered.
Meanwhile an army handout stated, “War like stores and sustenance stores were recovered from a natural cave hideout in Chairhar village. Security agencies had been getting information of suspicious unidentified movement of the personnel in the general area for the last two months and, therefore, a close watch was being maintained.”
“The recovered arms likely belong to one of the terrorist organisations of the area, active in the past, which could have been hidden for later usage. The area due to its remoteness and rugged terrain makes it an ideal location for establishing a hideout,” it added.