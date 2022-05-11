Arms and ammunition recovered in J&K's Ramban: police

Srinagar May 11: Police have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in the forest area of Sumber in J&K's Ramban last night, an official said on Wednesday.
As per a police official, the search operation was led by Inspector Sampaul Gill SHO Dharamkund, under the supervision of Nihar Ranjan SDPO Gool and under the overall supervision of Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban following a tip off from reliable sources regarding presence of cache of ammunition and related material in Sumber area.
During the searches that continued in the dense jungles for the entire night 179 Nos. ammunition including AK-47 132 Nos., 7.65 mm 21 Nos., 303 mm 14 Nos., Chineese Pistol Rounds 12 Nos., 2 Nos. Magazines, 1 No. Wireless Set, 1 No. Binacular and 2 Nos. UBGL Gernnades with 1 No. UBGL Rod/Tube were recovered.
An investigation has been started into the matter.