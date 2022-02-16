Army adopts 'deaf and mute' Dadhkhai village in Doda

Among the 105 families living in the tribal village, 55 families mysteriously have at least one person who can neither speak nor listen. Reports say there are 78 such people in the village. Forty one among them are women and 30 are children between three to 15 years of age.

Army had distributed hi-tech specialised hearing aids among the deaf and mute villagers on January 18. And now army has gone a step further for the overall comprehensive welfare of the differently abled population, with multiple social security programmes aimed at giving them confidence to survive and make a living on their own.