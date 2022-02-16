Army adopts 'deaf and mute' Dadhkhai village in Doda

Bhadarwah, Feb 16 : Extending a helping hand in a big way, army has adopted the “ deaf and mute” Dadhkhai village in Doda district.
Among the 105 families living in the tribal village, 55 families mysteriously have at least one person who can neither speak nor listen. Reports say there are 78 such people in the village. Forty one among them are women and 30 are children between three to 15 years of age.
Army had distributed hi-tech specialised hearing aids among the deaf and mute villagers on January 18. And now army has gone a step further for the overall comprehensive welfare of the differently abled population, with multiple social security programmes aimed at giving them confidence to survive and make a living on their own.
In the first step, beside looking after their basic needs like clothing, food and healthcare, 4 RR has started door to door personalised teaching classes for the mute children by deploying sign language experts who have been especially trained at Hyderabad and Secunderabad respectively.
An army spokesman informed that school with hostel facility will be provided for the mute villagers at Dadhkai Panchayat itself.
"We want to help them in a comprehensive and long lasting way and to teach them best possible sign language. Two teachers were sponsored by the army to get specialised training at Hyderabad and Secunderabad cities of Telengana and now deaf and mute population is being taught by them at their respective places," the spokesman added.
Muhammad Hanief, BDC Chairman Bhalessa and native of Dadhkai said whenever a woman gets pregnant, not only the family but entire village lives in constant trauma. “ Not because of the gender of the child, but due to the fear that if the offspring turns to be deaf and mute," he said.