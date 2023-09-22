Army conducts medical-cum-veterinary camp in Banihal

Banihal, Sep 21: Army conducted a medical-cum-veterinary camp at Chanjloo Banihal on Thursday. The camp was organised by the Army in conjunction with the AYUSH doctors, the Sub District Hospital, the Government Veterinary Centre in Banihal, and the IQRA laboratories.
Patients and animals from remote areas of Banihal were able to make use of the camp's no-cost medical and veterinary services. Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of illnesses, from gastrointestinal problems to skin infections, were available. For more serious conditions, they prescribed medicine and referred patients to specialty clinics.
The camp not only had a clinic but also a place for blood investigation facility. This aided in the early diagnosis of medical diseases, which in turn allowed for early diagnosis and more effective treatment for both humans and animals. It was also an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preventive health care.