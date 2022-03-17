Army eases hardships of specially- abled boy Waris Hussain

Kishtwar: This is a story, of a special boy with extraordinary spirit, from one of the remotest villages, Shiri in Mughal Maidan Block of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Waris Hussain Wani, age nine years, was born with congenital club foot but his actions and the Spirit with which he has moved on in life, is an inspiration for all.

Like other children of his age, he does go to school, studies well and also does most of the work on his own.