Army eases hardships of specially- abled boy Waris Hussain

Kishtwar: This is a story, of a special boy with extraordinary spirit, from one of the remotest villages, Shiri in Mughal Maidan Block of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Waris Hussain Wani, age nine years, was born with congenital club foot but his actions and the Spirit with which he has moved on in life, is an inspiration for all.
Like other children of his age, he does go to school, studies well and also does most of the work on his own.
Life in mountains is really tough but this has made Waris Hussain even tougher, and strengthened his grit and resolve.
He has always dreamt of becoming a teacher and to be a contributor to society.
Life was going along normally for him until he was noticed by the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army at Mughal Maidan in January, 2022.
Recognising his zeal, Army stepped up to ease out his hardships. Efforts were made by Army to seek help and provide him with wheelchair and disability pension.
In continuation of the same, finally it was due to the efforts put on social media and coordination with District Social Welfare department that helped in achieving desired results, when finally, on March 5 2022, social welfare department of District Administration Kishtwar provided a wheelchair to Waris Hussain and his documents for disability pension have been processed.