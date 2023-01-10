Army holds interaction with VDC members in Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 10: Indian Army has always taken initiative in conducting various people friendly campaigns, community empowerment drives and communal harmony workshops so as to foster feeling of brotherhood among local populace & it held an interaction with VDC members of remote region of Kishtwar district today.
“It was a warm and open exchange of thoughts and ideas, wherein bonds of friendship and togetherness between communities got reinforced and the people were made aware about communal harmony and joined hands and worked together for the betterment of society,” Army said.
“In addition, valuable feedback on various Indian Army's initiatives towards Development of the region through various projects was sought and also reinforced the Indian Army’s commitment to stand with the Awaam. The VDC members lauded the initiative by the Indian Army,” it added.
Meanwhile, an awareness camp on safe driving was organised at Pinjrar in Kishtwar. “Kishtwar is connected to villages and towns in the area by narrow roads. The area has seen a steep rise in road accidents causing fatal casualties and injuries. Lack of knowledge of traffic rules among local populace, especially the students and youth is the major cause of such accidents. Indian Army organised an awareness camp on safe driving and prevention of road accidents at Pinjara region, with an aim to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules for raising public awareness about traffic rules to reduce casualties due to road accidents,” the Army added.