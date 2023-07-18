Army holds lecture on prevention of cyber fraud in Ramban

Ramban, July 18: A day long lecture was conducted by the Indian Army to generate awareness and sensitize local populace on latest cyber crimes and spam calls originating from Pakistanto target the simple and unassuming people residing in remote villages of Jammu and Kashmir at Higher Secondary School Sangaldan on Tuesday.
In a statement issued by Army it said in its unwavering commitment to safeguard the interest of people from Ramban. Army has launched a campaign against Cyber Fraud and Spam calls originating from Pakistan.
Recognizing the importance of empowering citizens with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves against cyber crimes, the Army organized this informative lecture as part of its ongoing efforts to promote cyber security and digital literacy in remote regions.
The event was organised at Higher Secondary School Sangaldan , which witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers, students and speakers from the Indian Army and JKP.