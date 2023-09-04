Army, K Rajindra Foundation organise Jashn-e-Chenab in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: As part of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', Indian Army in collaboration with Pause Tribe and K Rajindra Foundation organised a poetry-cum-musical and dance event - Jashn-e-Chenab in Bhaderwah.

The event in which artists from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab state participated was aimed to keep youth away from drug abuse by involving them in literary and cultural activities.

ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary was the chief guest on the occasion while Commanding Officer 4 RR Col Yogesh Chohan was the guest of honour.

The evening started with an open microphone followed by poetry and musical competition. The Jashn-e-Chenab ended with dance performances.