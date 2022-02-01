Army organises debate competition for Kistwar students

Udhampur, Feb 1: To provide a platform for school students to showcase their talent and to enhance their self-confidence, Army organised a debate competition for students of Kishtwar district on the theme ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotasav’.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the competition was to encourage participants to express their opinion in a frank and candid manner.
It said that the performance of the participating students was encouraging and they impressed the audience with their articulation.
“A total of 25 students participated in the competition. It was a small step towards identifying the immense talent of students of the region. At the end, students and villagers appreciated the efforts of the Army for organising the event,” the statement said.