Army, residents observe death anniversary of decorated soldier in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, June 24 : To remember the supreme sacrifices of a decorated soldier, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) based at Bhadarwah celebrated Martyrs Day on the 16th death anniversary of Naib Subedar Chunni Lal at his native village Bharra on Thursday.
The wreath laying ceremony, in which beside SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, CO 4RR Col Yogesh Chohan, ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary and senior officers from district administration, Police, Army, cadets of NCC, students and local residents participated was held at Shaheed Chunni Lala park.
Naib Subedar Chunni Lal who was a resident of Bhara village in Southa Panchayat of Bhaderwah attained martyrdom while fighting with infiltrators in Kupwara sector on 24th of June 2007.
The martyred Naib Subedar Chunni Lal of 8th Bn JAKLI was the only soldier who had received Sena Medal, Veer Chakra and Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) simultaneously. He was remembered by the Army.
Col Yogesh Chohan inquired from the family of the martyr whether they are facing any problem or need any help. As a token of respect to the martyred soldier, gifts were also presented to the wife and parents of Chunni Lal.
The family of the martyr Chunni Lal was all praise for his courage and termed him a source of inspiration for the young generation.
“I am proud of my father and his achievements as he was and will always remain the number one soldier of Indian army”, said Aarti Thakur (25) daughter of martyred soldier.
Shanker Dass, Chuni Lal's father, said, "I am proud of my son and his achievements. He was the number 1 solldier of the Indian army."
"It is very important to remember the sacrifices of the brave soldiers, who fought for the sovereignty of the nation and also laid down their life for the country," said ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary.