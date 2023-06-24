Army, residents observe death anniversary of decorated soldier in Bhaderwah

The wreath laying ceremony, in which beside SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, CO 4RR Col Yogesh Chohan, ADC Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary and senior officers from district administration, Police, Army, cadets of NCC, students and local residents participated was held at Shaheed Chunni Lala park.

Naib Subedar Chunni Lal who was a resident of Bhara village in Southa Panchayat of Bhaderwah attained martyrdom while fighting with infiltrators in Kupwara sector on 24th of June 2007.