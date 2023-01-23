Army  screens  patriotic movie ahead of Republic Day in Ramban

Ramban, Jan 23: Army has kick started the celebrations for the Republic Day by screening ‘Shershah’ patriotic movie in Kunda Madrassa of Pogal Panchayat, Ramban district.
With the aim of instilling the sense of patriotism in the budding minds and to keep them away from anti social activities, Army took up the initiative to screen a patriotic movie and tell the children about the basic etiquettes and their responsibilities towards the nation.
A total of 70 children of age group 8 yrs to 18 yrs , 3 maulvi and 16 civilians attended the program . Children were enthusiastic and joyful. Children also presented their views on Republic Day and Unity in Diversity.
Indian Army also gave warm greetings and wishes to the Awam for making this event possible and grand success.