Army starts fashion designing course in Banihal

It is a comprehensive course that will educate women about the basic fundamentals of needlework crafts to fashion designing of clothes required in daily routine. The women undertaking this course will gain in-depth knowledge of designing, stitching, and related skills by the end of course. Each candidate will receive a certificate of "Stitching cum Fashion Designing" experts. The event was attended by Sharma Principal GDC Banihal, Hussain VTC owner, opinion makers, 25 students, family members of sponsored students, and media.