Army starts fashion designing course in Banihal

Banihal, July 19: Army continues its efforts to strengthen the status of women in rural areas of Kashmiri fraternity and has commenced "Fashion Designing Cum Tailoring Course" for the women from remote areas of Banihal tehsil of Jammu Division.
The project is aligned with the Indian government's "Skill India" and "Digital India" initiatives. A total of 10 women are selected for this three months programme considering their economic condition and zeal to learn. The course will be run at HIIT InfoTech and Research Centre, Banihal, which is a government-approved vocational training center as per standards of the National Skill Development Corporation located in Banihal market .
It is a comprehensive course that will educate women about the basic fundamentals of needlework crafts to fashion designing of clothes required in daily routine. The women undertaking this course will gain in-depth knowledge of designing, stitching, and related skills by the end of course. Each candidate will receive a certificate of "Stitching cum Fashion Designing" experts. The event was attended by Sharma Principal GDC Banihal, Hussain VTC owner, opinion makers, 25 students, family members of sponsored students, and media.