Arrangements for 2-day Sinthan Festival reviewed in Kishtwar

The festival is scheduled to take place for two days on 29 April and 30 April at Sinthan Maidan. The meeting was attended by senior officers, including ADDC, Sham Lal; ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; SDM Paddar, Dr. Rishi Kumar; SDM Chatroo/Marwah, Dr. Mohsin Raza; DPO Kishtwar Sunil Bhutyal, district and sectoral officers, and officials of Jammu & Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture & Languages.

During the meeting, the officials discussed event-wise arrangements including finalizing the list of artists, adventure, and cultural activities, besides the preparations for the Kishtwar Idol finale and Kishtwar gift box making competition. The team, including the SDM, DPO, Indian Army, NHIDCL, range officers, and other officials, were directed to conduct a visit to the locations to fine-tune the arrangements and activity sites.