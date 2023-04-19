Arrangements for 2-day Sinthan Festival reviewed in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Apr 19: The modalities for the successful conduct of the Sinthan Festival were today discussed by the district administration of Kishtwar here at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Devansh Yadav.
The festival is scheduled to take place for two days on 29 April and 30 April at Sinthan Maidan. The meeting was attended by senior officers, including ADDC, Sham Lal; ADC, Inderjeet Singh Parihar; SDM Paddar, Dr. Rishi Kumar; SDM Chatroo/Marwah, Dr. Mohsin Raza; DPO Kishtwar Sunil Bhutyal, district and sectoral officers, and officials of Jammu & Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture & Languages.
During the meeting, the officials discussed event-wise arrangements including finalizing the list of artists, adventure, and cultural activities, besides the preparations for the Kishtwar Idol finale and Kishtwar gift box making competition. The team, including the SDM, DPO, Indian Army, NHIDCL, range officers, and other officials, were directed to conduct a visit to the locations to fine-tune the arrangements and activity sites.
The meeting also covered various preparatory aspects related to the festival, such as boarding arrangements for artists and participants, the establishment of tentage city, security activities, and stalls for local cuisines, among others.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for a smooth and successful conduct of the festival and urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the same. The officials were directed to make all necessary arrangements and ensure that the festival is a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone. Overall, the meeting concluded on a positive note with the officials pledging their full support to make the Sinthan Festival a grand success.