Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed in Ramban

Ramban, Mar 14: Deputy Commissioner Ramban chaired a meeting of district officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra Tuesday evening at the conference hall of district administrative complex Ramban.
The meeting which was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat was attended by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Sharma; ADC, Harbans Sharma, ACR, Gias-Ul-Haq, ACD Ashok Katoch, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, SDM Gool,Tanveer-Ul-Majid, SDM,Banihal,Zaheer Abass,CMO,CEO, Executive Engineers of PWD, JPDCL, PMGSY and Jal Shakti, various seniors officers of different departments, representatives of National Highway Authorities of India and construction companies.
Threadbare discussion was held on water and power supply to langars, Lodgment centers, deployment of staff and youth volunteers for different tasks, provision of health care facilities, sanitation plan, establishment of langers, management of lodgment centers, maintenance of NH-44 etc.
Discussing the management of lodgment centers established by the District Administration to facilitate Yatries, the Deputy Commissioner directed Nodal Officers to ensure the functioning of the lodgment centers.
The DC directed all stakeholder departments to make a proper plan for smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2023 and submit it to him soon.
The DC directed the all concerned department to ensure all fool proof facilities in lodgment centers and at langer sites established alongside the 66 km stretch of NH-44 from Nashri tunnel to Banihal.
The Deputy Commissioner directed representatives of NHAI to station adequate men and machinery at all vulnerable locations to ensure real time clearance of roads in case of land sliding.
He informed that this year influx of more yatries is expected for which additional planning is being made. The Yatries will be getting better surface and tele-communication as Peeda-Kunfer and Panthial tunnels besides the Fly-Over in Ramban town will be completed before the beginning of the Yatra .
He also directed the officers to establish more washrooms with sufficient water supply along the yatra route.
The SSP, Mohita Sharma briefed the meeting about security arrangements and assured full cooperation to all civil departments for making necessary arrangements for the convenience of yatris.