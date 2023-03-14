Arrangements for Amarnath Yatra reviewed in Ramban

The DC directed the all concerned department to ensure all fool proof facilities in lodgment centers and at langer sites established alongside the 66 km stretch of NH-44 from Nashri tunnel to Banihal.

The Deputy Commissioner directed representatives of NHAI to station adequate men and machinery at all vulnerable locations to ensure real time clearance of roads in case of land sliding.

He informed that this year influx of more yatries is expected for which additional planning is being made. The Yatries will be getting better surface and tele-communication as Peeda-Kunfer and Panthial tunnels besides the Fly-Over in Ramban town will be completed before the beginning of the Yatra .