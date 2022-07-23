Arrangements for annual Kailash Yatra reviewed in Bhaderwah

The ancient Kailash Yatra will start on 12-th August, however the traditional holy Mace of Lord Vasuki Nag will leave from Bhaderwah town on 24th August and will reach the high altitude lake located at a height of 17,400 feet on 26th August.

ADC Dil Mir Choudhary along with SP Bhadarwah Aftab Alam Mir chaired a meeting of the sectoral officers and members of religious bodies at Dak Banglow to finalise the arrangements of the Yatra.