Arrangements for annual Kailash Yatra reviewed in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah July 23 : To finalise the arrangements for annual Kailash Yatra to the high altitude holy lake Kailash Kund, a review meeting of Police, all the line departments and religious bodies was called by ADC Bhadarwah Dil Mir Choudhary today.
The ancient Kailash Yatra will start on 12-th August, however the traditional holy Mace of Lord Vasuki Nag will leave from Bhaderwah town on 24th August and will reach the high altitude lake located at a height of 17,400 feet on 26th August.
ADC Dil Mir Choudhary along with SP Bhadarwah Aftab Alam Mir chaired a meeting of the sectoral officers and members of religious bodies at Dak Banglow to finalise the arrangements of the Yatra.
Beside other basic issues like availability of firewood, potable water, langars, security arrangements for pilgrims during yatra was also discussed so that devotees can participate in the yatra and other pilgrimages smoothly after two years of pandemic. Organisers of the Yatra demanded that Administration especially Bhadarwah Development Authority (BDA), should go an extra mile to give wide publicity to these ancient Yatras to attract more pilgrims and to promote pilgrimage tourism. "We listed our demands and gave suggestions to promote pilgrimage tourism, so that people from other parts of the world can come here to witness our unique culture and communal harmony," said president Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Virender Razdan.