ASI dies of rabies in Ramban

Ramban, Aug 11: An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), diagnosed with rabies, died on Friday in Ramban.
Police said that the deceased officer ASI Muhammad Rafiq Naik was posted at Police Station Ramban.
A rabies-infected dog bit him around three months ago while he was performing his duty in Ramban town.
“On May 11, Rafiq Naik was bitten by a rabid dog at Maitra, Ramban while he was on his duty. At that time, he was administered anti-rabies vaccines at the District Hospital and was discharged. He was diagnosed with a rabies infection recently,” Police said.
They said that on Wednesday, he developed some complications and went to District Hospital where the doctors diagnosed him with rabies.
He was referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Delhi for specialised treatment.
Police said that from there he was sent back as he was diagnosed as ‘fully rabies-infected’ by the doctors of the premier medical facility AIIMS.
He succumbed while returning to Jammu Friday morning, they said.
Police said that from Jammu, his body was brought back to his native village at Zaradi-Neel in sub division Ramsu of Ramban for last rites.
Hundreds of people including senior Police officers, and political leaders participated in his last rites late Friday evening.
Reports said that he was laid to rest with all necessary precautions.
In a statement, Police said, “We have lost one of the most dedicated, hardworking, and bravest police officers - Assistant Sub Inspector Muhammad Rafiq. We have always known him as a strong and courageous police officer who has always motivated others.”
“We have not just lost a police officer, but have lost a member of our police family. In these tough times, our police officer and his family will always be in our thoughts and prayers. He is going to live forever in our memories,” the Police statement read.