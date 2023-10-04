Aspirational Block Programme | Health melas held across Marwah

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, the week-long Sankalp Saptah (October 3rd to October 9th, 2023) aims to enhance governance and elevate the quality of life in Aspirational Blocks.

On the day first, the Health Services department, in collaboration with NHM and under the supervision of CMO, Dr M Y Mir, along with BMO Marwah Dr Krishan Singh Katoch, orchestrated series of Mega Health Camps/Melas across Marwah block viz at CHC Marwah, HWC Youdru, NTPHC Chanjer, NTPC Qaderna and HWC Reenie,HWC Tekar and Hanzal of Marwah Block, aligning with the theme of "Sampoorna Swastha."