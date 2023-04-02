Auditions for Kishtwar Idol singing competition to begin today

During the press briefing, Mushtaq Kishtwari, a local singer and poet, Samridhi Sen (Kesar), a famous singer, Bansi Lal, a local poet and singer, Bhavna Dubey of KV School, Sanjeev Kumar of Sugam Sangeet Institute, Sajjad Khan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Advocate Rajesh Sharma of Adarsh Dramatic Club, Rajesh Sharma, a singer, poet, and principal of ABN School, Awani Sen, the in-charge of the Cultural Cell of the Education Department, Lokesh Sharma, a mentor, Farooq Bakshi, a musician, and DIO Kishtwar Kuldeep Kumar, jointly briefed the press about the successful and smooth conduct of the first session of the open singing competition in the district called “Kishtwar Idol.” The competition is a part of the Youth Festival of the District Administration Kishtwarand Mission Youth JK.

During the press briefing, it was announced that the District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Mission Youth JK, is providing a platform for young and talented singers of district Kishtwar to showcase their skills and hone their talent in the first session of the open singing competition called “Kishtwar Idol.” The auditions for the competition will begin on April 3. A competent jury team comprising Sanjeev Sharma, Sajjad Khan, and Bhavna Dubey will travel to different areas to conduct ground auditions, where participants will have the opportunity to sing in front of a panel of experienced judges.