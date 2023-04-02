Auditions for Kishtwar Idol singing competition to begin today

Kishtwar , Apr 2: On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav and under the close supervision of District Information Officer, Kuldeep Kumar, a press briefing was held in the conference hall of the DC Office Complex Kishtwar. The Jury members, ambassadors, and mentors of the first-of-its-kind Kishtwar Idol session were present at the briefing.
During the press briefing, Mushtaq Kishtwari, a local singer and poet, Samridhi Sen (Kesar), a famous singer, Bansi Lal, a local poet and singer, Bhavna Dubey of KV School, Sanjeev Kumar of Sugam Sangeet Institute, Sajjad Khan, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Advocate Rajesh Sharma of Adarsh Dramatic Club, Rajesh Sharma, a singer, poet, and principal of ABN School, Awani Sen, the in-charge of the Cultural Cell of the Education Department, Lokesh Sharma, a mentor, Farooq Bakshi, a musician, and DIO Kishtwar Kuldeep Kumar, jointly briefed the press about the successful and smooth conduct of the first session of the open singing competition in the district called “Kishtwar Idol.” The competition is a part of the Youth Festival of the District Administration Kishtwarand Mission Youth JK.
During the press briefing, it was announced that the District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Mission Youth JK, is providing a platform for young and talented singers of district Kishtwar to showcase their skills and hone their talent in the first session of the open singing competition called “Kishtwar Idol.” The auditions for the competition will begin on April 3. A competent jury team comprising Sanjeev Sharma, Sajjad Khan, and Bhavna Dubey will travel to different areas to conduct ground auditions, where participants will have the opportunity to sing in front of a panel of experienced judges.
Celebrity singers like Rashid Jahangir, Naseem-ul-Haq, Farooq Khoker, Rehmat Ali Rehmat, and Brij Bala Sharma will be special guests at the Kishtwar Idol competition. They will provide valuable feedback and insights to the participants and share their own experiences and tips for success.
The competition will be held under two categories catering to different age groups. The first category is for contestants below the age of 18, while the second category is for contestants who are 18 years and above. The judges will select the most promising candidates from each category who will move on to the next rounds of the competition.
The date and venue of the ground audition for Kishtwar Idol is available on the Facebook page and Twitter handles of District Information Centre Kishtwar and District Administration Kishtwar.
The competition is open to everyone except professional singers and is committed to supporting and promoting the art in Kishtwar. The Kishtwar Idol-Open Singing Competition promises to provide a platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent and reach new heights in their musical journey.