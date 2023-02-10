Authorities provide accommodation to stranded passengers in Ramban

Ramban, Feb 10: District administration today provided accommodation to stranded passengers in lodgement centers at different locations here after closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Officials said due to blockade of the highway, a large number of passengers got stranded at Ramsu, Digdool, Chanderkote and Ramban. They were shifted to makeshift lodgment centers and accommodated there.
The stranded passengers were provided food and other essential commodities in these lodgment centers by the administration.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam said that stranded passengers were accommodated in lodgment centers in Ramban, Ramsu, and other places where they were provided food shelter, and other essential commodities. A large number of passenger vehicles remained stuck since Thursday evening at various places due to abrupt triggering of landslides and shooting stones at Panthyal, Mehar Cafeteria, and other places in Ramban district. Some passengers preferred to cross the landslide-prone area on foot by using an alternate route to reach their destinations by transshipment.